Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Amazon launches credit card for bad credit

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about college spending, Chewy, and Amazon.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is recreational marijuana hurting beer investments?”

Amazon launches credit card for bad credit: Amazon has partnered with Synchrony Financial to launch “Amazon Credit Builder,” which lends to shoppers with no credit history or bad credit.

Chewy going public: Chewy expects to price between $17 and $19 per share, set to trade this Friday.

Parents willing to pay for children’s college costs: According to a new report from Country Financial, 56% of parents are ready to go into debt to pay for college tuition – and willing to take on $31,000 in debt.

