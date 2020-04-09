VIDEO: Steph Curry personally thanks Oakland ICU nurses with surprise phone call

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – you sure can count on Steph Curry to brighten the spirits of a group of nurses battling the coronavirus from the frontlines!

Shelby Delaney, an ICU nurse at Summit Medical Center, had started wearing Curry’s Warriors kit under her scrubs to “summon my inner warrior.”

Turns out Steph himself caught wind of the act and decided to reach out personally.

“Yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my life; I was able to meet my hero, Stephen Curry,” Delaney wrote on Facebook.

“He thanked me and my colleagues for all our hard work on the frontlines during this pandemic. And I was finally able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength he’s given me over the years.”He also gave me some excellent advice on how to be positive and kind during tough times, which I think can apply to all of us these days.”

“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together,” Curry said on the call.

“Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody,” he added.

You can watch the full video below:

