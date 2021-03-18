Coronavirus: The Latest

One-on-one: Dr. Margaret Cochran on handling COVID trauma

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area psychotherapist Dr. Margaret Cochran joins KRONon to talk about ‘shedding the COVID coma.’

“We don’t have very much zippidy-doo-dah left,” Cochran said about us handling a year of a traumatic pandemic.

Here are some tips she shared for what people can do to ease anxiety before the end of the pandemic:

  1. Avoid doom-scrolling (take a break from bad news and screentime)
  2. Exercise — even just walking
  3. Put a cold pack on the front of chest or back of neck

Watch for her full how-to.

