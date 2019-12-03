Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Cyber Monday sales break record

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Dow dropping, Cyber Monday record sales, and Peloton’s holiday ad.

Rob also answers a viewer’s question: Is there another coffee investment other than Starbucks?

Cyber Monday sales hit a record of $9.4 billion which was up 19.7-percent from 2018. Not only were shoppers buying more, but they were buying more expensive items.

The Dow falls more than 400 points after President Trump said he could wait on a trade deal with China until after the presidential election in 2020.

Peloton, maker of high-end at-home fitness equipment, has a new holiday ad that has made social media cringe.