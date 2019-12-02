Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Online Black Friday sales break record

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about holiday shopping, threats to the cable industry, and ‘Frozen II.’

Rob also answers a viewer’s question: Why is Roku stock falling after Black Friday?

Holiday shoppers hit record sales online: Many consumers ended up staying in on Black Friday and shopping from the comfort of their couch. Cyber Monday is expected to break record sales at $9.4 billion.

5G broadband threatens cable industry: Fewer households have a landline and are switching to streaming services instead of ordering cable television. In 2020, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are expected to offer a home broadband product.

‘Frozen II’ breaks records: Across the country, the new animated film pulled in $124 million over the five day holiday weekend.