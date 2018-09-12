Teacher of the Week

Teacher of the Week: Marek Bruckner

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 06:19 PM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) - We've been honoring outstanding teachers in the Bay Area, and on Tuesday, it's a first-grade teacher in Oakland.

Marek Bruckner teaches at Reach Academy, where she's also part of a leadership team.

Her principal says she's passionate about building her students' language and reading skills and is committed to making sure they reach their full potential.

Always willing to do extra, she also led a summer reading program.

Marek has apparently always wanted to do this. Her parents say that when she was little, she put her stuffed animals in a circle and played teacher.

If you know a special teacher you'd like to nominate, you can do so on KRON4.com.

