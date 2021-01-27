Apple security concern prompts urgent iPhone, iPad updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Apple released updates for its iPhone and iPad products on Tuesday, citing security concerns.

The iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 updates are for the following:

iPhone 6s and later

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad mini 4 and later

iPod touch (7th generation)

Although Apple “doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred,” the company said the updates came after reports of malicious security breaches.

If updates aren’t made, Apple said a malicious application may be able to elevate privileges with Kernel or a remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution with its Webkit.