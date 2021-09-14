Apple Store unavailable hours before Apple Event to debut new products

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Apple Store website is down just hours before the company is expected to reveal new iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch models.

People trying to shop on Apple early Tuesday morning are seeing the message: ‘Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.’

How soon, Apple? The event is set to start at 10 a.m. PT. So likely just before then, since the updates seem to be a planned disruption.

According to multiple reports, including one featuring an Apple analyst, the company should be revealing an iPhone 13, including pro versions that reportedly include 1TB of storage space.