Apple to unveil newest iPhone, where to watch:

The Apple logo is seen on the window of the newly opened company store in Bangkok on September 23, 2020. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The iPhone 12 is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday during the latest Apple Event.

The event will stream at 10 a.m. pacific time on the Apple website, or 1 p.m. eastern. Just like last month’s Apple Event, this one will be online-only due to the pandemic.

The industry is buzzing about how the newest iPhone will have 5G connectivity, for increased speed. It’s also expected to have a new design, setting it apart from the recent iPhones.

