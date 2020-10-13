Apple to unveil newest iPhone, where to watch:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The iPhone 12 is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday during the latest Apple Event.
The event will stream at 10 a.m. pacific time on the Apple website, or 1 p.m. eastern. Just like last month’s Apple Event, this one will be online-only due to the pandemic.
The industry is buzzing about how the newest iPhone will have 5G connectivity, for increased speed. It’s also expected to have a new design, setting it apart from the recent iPhones.
