Apple unveils iPhone 12

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – iPhone users have been waiting, and today Apple delivered.

The company is boasting a smoother, more durable iPhone 12.

“They’ve got the good camera that you’ve come to expect. They’ve got fun sizes, smaller size, and a medium size with entry-level pricing of $699 or $799,” said

There’s also a couple of larger, Pro versions of the iPhone 12 which could cost you up to $1,100 dollars.

it is apple’s biggest iphone yet — with a 6.7 inch screen ..

it has three back cameras, a lidar sensor for things like improved augmented reality — and magnets on the back so you can attach more easily to a wireless charger…

all four versions of the iphone 12 will support 5g networks — which is expected to boast 10 to 20 times faster streaming speeds..

now consumers likely won’t feel the faster effects right away — but tech experts believe if you’re in the market for a new phone — adopting 5g early on is a smart move..

most people don’t upgrade every year… so if you did upgrade to a non 5g model..that means you’d have to wait 2-3 years to hop on the 5g network, which is kind of a long time, one year is fine but two or three years is kind of a long time..

apple also launched a new homepod mini — as they continue to try and rival amazon’s alexa — but tech experts say the price tag still might be too high to convert users.

if you do end up purchasing a new iphone you’ll notice the box will be a little lighter — the company will no longer include wired headphones or a wall charger in the box.

