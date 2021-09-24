Apple users can soon add COVID vaccine card to Wallet

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Attention Apple users! You will soon be able to add your vaccination records to the Apple Wallet app.

As of Monday, users can also store COVID-19 vaccination and test results in the Health app.

This is one of the features with iOS 15 that launched.

The verifiable health record will be based on the SMART Health Cards.

Users will be able to share the health records from the app to:

Airlines

Event Venues

Other businesses that facilitate in-person interactions

According to Apple, “organizations that issue SMART Health Cards will soon be able to use a new button to let users know that they can securely download and store their vaccination information in the Health app and quickly add and present it from Wallet.”

Specific dates have not yet been released.