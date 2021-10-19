Apple’s $19 polishing cloth sold out until late November

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You may have laughed when during Apple’s recent conference it revealed a $19 polishing cloth to clean Apple screens.
A whole $19 for a simple polishing cloth? I would never….
But apparently, a lot of people did!
Apple said the cloth, made of a “soft, nonabrasive material,” will clean any display safely and effectively.
According to the Apple website, the polishing cloth is currently sold out until late November.
It is only available for purchase online.
Not to mention the polishing cloth has a compatibility list, which some people weren’t too pleased about.
Apple’s support document on cleaning Apple products recommends a soft, lint-free cloth and little wiping. Cleaners are not recommended, but if a deep cleaning is needed, a 70% isopropyl alcohol solution can be used to moisten the cloth.
On Monday, Apple introduced a new line of MacBook Pros and the third generation of its AirPods wireless earbuds, both of which go on sale Oct. 26.
This follows last month’s launch of the iPhone 13.