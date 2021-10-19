Apple’s $19 polishing cloth sold out until late November

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You may have laughed when during Apple’s recent conference it revealed a $19 polishing cloth to clean Apple screens.

A whole $19 for a simple polishing cloth? I would never….

But apparently, a lot of people did!

Apple said the cloth, made of a “soft, nonabrasive material,” will clean any display safely and effectively.

According to the Apple website, the polishing cloth is currently sold out until late November.

It is only available for purchase online.

Not to mention the polishing cloth has a compatibility list, which some people weren’t too pleased about.

The Apple Polishing Cloth is not compatible with any iPhone older than the iPhone 6. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/2Chlz3oq6Z — GJM2000 (@garyjm2000) October 18, 2021

WHAT DO YOU MEAN I CANT USE IT ON MY $2000 MACBOOK — th vorge (@cjnator38) October 18, 2021

The cloth is somehow compatible with the 4th gen iPod shuffle too? 😂 — H▲RIZ D▲NI▲L (@HarizDOfficial) October 19, 2021

I guess it's incompatible with my iphone 4s laying around. — Eduardo (@eduuwardo) October 18, 2021

Glad the Apple polishing cloth works with the 4th gen iPod shuffle… a device with no screen pic.twitter.com/Km7V9NPeHs — Arthur Ashish (@arthur_ashish) October 19, 2021

Apple’s support document on cleaning Apple products recommends a soft, lint-free cloth and little wiping. Cleaners are not recommended, but if a deep cleaning is needed, a 70% isopropyl alcohol solution can be used to moisten the cloth.

Apple’s polishing cloth / Apple

On Monday, Apple introduced a new line of MacBook Pros and the third generation of its AirPods wireless earbuds, both of which go on sale Oct. 26.

This follows last month’s launch of the iPhone 13.