Date announced for annual Apple Event

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – Mark your calendars, Apple aficionados!

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. (PST).

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will be online only.

CNET reports Apple will reveal its latest devices, likely the sixth-generation Apple Watch, a new iPad, and possibly the latest iPhone.

You can watch the event on Apple’s website.

