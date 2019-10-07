Elon Musk says Tesla cars to replace horn with fart, goat sounds soon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Regular old car honks are so 2019.

Elon Musk is looking ahead to the future and it looks like it’s going to sound a lot different on roadways and freeways.

In a series of tweets Sunday night, Musk teased “customized and movement sounds” for future Tesla owners.

He said one of the sounds would be coconuts, apparently a Monty Python reference, and used both the wind and goat emojis to tease other sounds that would potentially be available, calling them just “the tip of the iceberg.”

Customized horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

A fan interpreted the wind emoji as a fart sound effect, which Musk apparently confirmed.

💨 & 🐐 sounds too (also, of course) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

He also responded to fans’ requests for specific sound effects Sunday night, granting one user’s suggestion that Teslas include “jungle and rainforest sounds.”

Musk also seemed open to the idea that Teslas allow drivers to upload personalized sound clips that would be used for car horns.

Tesla has yet to comment.

Are you excited about these potential new features?

