Outage: Thousands can’t use Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp right now

KIRCHHEIM UNTER TECK, GERMANY – MARCH 09: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) In this photo illustration, The Instagram, Facebook und WhatsApp logos on the screen of an iPhone on March 09, 2021 in Kirchheim unter Teck, Germany. (Photo by Tom Weller/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands are reporting issues with using Facebook and the company’s other products: Instagram and WhatsApp.

The reports spiked on Friday morning, according to DownDetector. People outside of the U.S. were commenting about the outages as well.

Instagram

  • Over 125,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.
  • Most reported problem is with the news feed
  • Outage hot spots: New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco
DownDetector

WhatsApp

  • Over 23,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.
  • Most reported problem is with the connection
  • Outage hot spots: New York, Toronto
DownDetector

Facebook

  • Over 2,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.
  • Most reported problem is a ‘total blackout’
  • Outage hot spots: San Francisco, New York, Toronto
DownDetector

Facebook Messenger

  • Over 5,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.
  • Most reported problem is connection to server
  • Outage hot spots: San Francisco, D.C., New York, Chicago, Vancouver
DownDetector

