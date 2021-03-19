Outage: Thousands can’t use Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp right now

KIRCHHEIM UNTER TECK, GERMANY – MARCH 09: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) In this photo illustration, The Instagram, Facebook und WhatsApp logos on the screen of an iPhone on March 09, 2021 in Kirchheim unter Teck, Germany. (Photo by Tom Weller/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands are reporting issues with using Facebook and the company’s other products: Instagram and WhatsApp.

The reports spiked on Friday morning, according to DownDetector. People outside of the U.S. were commenting about the outages as well.

Instagram

Over 125,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.

Most reported problem is with the news feed

Outage hot spots: New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco

WhatsApp

Over 23,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.

Most reported problem is with the connection

Outage hot spots: New York, Toronto

Facebook

Over 2,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.

Most reported problem is a ‘total blackout’

Outage hot spots: San Francisco, New York, Toronto

Facebook Messenger

Over 5,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.

Most reported problem is connection to server

Outage hot spots: San Francisco, D.C., New York, Chicago, Vancouver