Outage: Thousands can’t use Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp right now

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands are reporting issues with using Facebook and the company’s other products: Instagram and WhatsApp.
The reports spiked on Friday morning, according to DownDetector. People outside of the U.S. were commenting about the outages as well.
- Over 125,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.
- Most reported problem is with the news feed
- Outage hot spots: New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco
- Over 23,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.
- Most reported problem is with the connection
- Outage hot spots: New York, Toronto
- Over 2,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.
- Most reported problem is a ‘total blackout’
- Outage hot spots: San Francisco, New York, Toronto
Facebook Messenger
- Over 5,000 reports on DownDetector by 10:30 a.m.
- Most reported problem is connection to server
- Outage hot spots: San Francisco, D.C., New York, Chicago, Vancouver