Facebook rolls out app that will pay you to take surveys, other research

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Facebook on Monday launched Facebook Viewpoints, a market research app that rewards people for participating in surveys, tasks and research.

Through these surveys and research, Facebook said it will use the insights to improve their platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, Portal and Oculus.

All you have to do is set up a Facebook Viewpoints account, then you’ll be invited to join programs, which will explain what information will be collected, how it will be used, and how many points you receive for completing the program.

You’ll be notified of how many points you need to receive a payment, and every time you reach that amount of points, you’ll be paid directly via PayPal account.

The Facebook Viewpoints app is available for anyone ages 18 and up in the U.S. who have Facebook accounts.

Facebook said it hopes to expand the app to more countries next year.

