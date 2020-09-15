Google Drive errors cause disruption to virtual classes, teachers tweet

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Google was investigating an issue with Google Drive Tuesday morning, as users reported issues accessing the drive.

The tech company said the problem was resolved by 9:17 a.m.

Google said at 7:29 a.m. that people were seeing error messages, high latency and other unexpected behavior. By 8 a.m., Google said some people can’t access Google Drive at all.

Some teachers went to Twitter to vent their frustration, as some rely on Google Drive for their virtual classrooms.

One user on Twitter said, “None of my assignments are posting and @googledrive is giving me server errors. My whole day just out the window..please help!”

Another Twitter user said, “I have had to reschedule two virtual classes due to disruption of service, when will service be up again?”

“Come on #google!!! Millions of educators are depending on you right now!!! We need #googledrive to work immediately!!!” another frustrated teacher tweeted.

The outage caused educators to be quick on their feet to keep classes going. One teacher tweeted, “Is google drive completely down so I don’t have access to my live lesson materials? Yes. Did we improvise and create a new assignment on the fly? also Yes.”

A product manager with Google Drive replied to one teacher, offering some reply to multiple complaints.

We're aware of the issue! Definitely trying to get everyone back as soon as we can. — Rio Akasaka (@rioakasaka) September 15, 2020

Check here for updates as Google works to resolve the issue.

