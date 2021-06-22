I rode the new Lyft electric bike in San Francisco, and I’ll never drive again

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – These bikes are a game changer.

I was pleasantly surprised when I came across the new bright white Lyft bikes in North Beach this morning. To unlock your own, all you need is the Lyft app. Click on “Scan to Unlock”, and scan the QR code located in between the handlebars.

I started riding one, and before I knew it I made it up a San Francisco hill (I usually walk my bike up).

Riding felt effortless.

The next-generation bikes are coated in retroreflective paint and have a bright pink LED headlight, so it’s hard to miss them.

Several people waved to me as I rode through the city shouting, “are those the new Lyft bikes?”

The breaks are stronger, and there are also on-board safety sensors that make sure your ride goes smoothly.

“Lyft has always been about creating affordable, reliable and joyful transportation experiences – and few things create joy like riding this new ebike,” said John Zimmer, President and Co-Founder of Lyft.

The best part about them is that you pedal to make them go. They don’t have any gears.

Another futuristic change is the addition of a LCD screen and speaker which gives riders instructions for unlocking, parking, and more.

On a single charge, you can ride up to 60 miles.

When you’re done riding you can either charge them into the bike-share docks, or you can leave them anywhere for an additional $2.00 fee.

San Francisco is the first city to launch the new bike.

Once they’re ready for the masses, the Ebikes will start to make appearances in Chicago and then New York, according to Lyft.

Happy biking, San Francisco!