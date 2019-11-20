LIST: Nickelodeon slime, Nerf gun among most unsafe holiday toys of 2019

(CNN) – With the holidays right around the corner, we’ve got a look at the top 10 “worst” toys from a group that looks at toy safety.

On Tuesday morning at Franciscan Children’s in Brighton, World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) revealed its annual “10 Worst Toys This Holiday Season.”

“There have been scores of deaths and injuries over the years because so-called toys like this have been mistaken for the real thing,” said James Swartz, WATCH Director.

Demonstrating why some of these possible gifts from Santa could be cause for alarm, WATCH wants parents to be vigilant.

Some toys that may look like fun may actually pose a potential hazard.

“The last thing we want is for children to come here as a result of accidents associated with these toys,” said John Nash, Franciscan Children’s Hospital CEO.

In 2017, there were an estimated 250,000 toy-related injuries during a two-year span starting in 2015.

WATCH attributes 37 toy-related deaths to children under the age of 15.

“Talk to any parent or family member of a child who has been injured to know that there’s more than just numbers behind every injury,” said Joan Siff, WATCH President.

WATCH says the toys on display represent only a portion of the potential hazards that exist, and any list should simply be used as a starting point for parents with WATCH’s help.

“Parents can become proactive and vigilant participants in their own children’s safety,” said Dr. Jane O’Brien, Franciscan Children’s Chief Medical Examiner.

Here are the top 10 worst toys, according to WATCH:

Nerf Ultra One Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog Bunchems Bunch’N Build Yeti stuffed animal Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun Diecast School Bus Pogo Trick Board Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw Viga Pull-Along Caterpillar

Latest News Headlines: