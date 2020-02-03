Microsoft Teams is down, company says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Microsoft Teams is experiencing a global outage it is currently working to fix, the company confirmed Monday.

At this time users are reporting issues with Microsoft Teams’ desktop app but are able to log in through the Teams app on mobile phones.

“We’re sorry–we’ve run into an issue,” is the message users are seeing when they try and log in.

Microsoft says it is investigating and will have more information soon.

There is no estimated time of when Teams will be back up and running.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

