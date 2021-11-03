Nike moving toward sales of digital sneakers, clothing: report

A Nike logo is seen at the Nike flagship store on 5th Ave. on December 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

(The Hill) — Nike is planning to move toward the sale of digital sneakers and clothing, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Oregon-based sportswear company filed a trademark application last week indicating its intention to sell digital versions of its sneakers, clothing, and other goods on various videos games and other online platforms.

Gerben Intellectual Property trademark attorney Josh Gerben said that filing for a trademark application is a way for Nike to protect its brand in the virtual world and prevent counterfeit items to appear in games, according to the Journal.

“Virtual worlds are a new frontier,” Gerben told the Journal. “It will probably become a revenue stream for Nike.”

According to the fillings, Nike also wants to protect their “Just Do It” slogan and other logos from being in use as well.

This comes as consumers have been paying for digital artwork and designs as some digital sneakers have sold for thousands of dollars, the Journal reported.

The Journal noted that the trademark filings do indicate Nike’s intent to sell virtual goods, as the company could still decide against following through the application process.

The Hill has reached out to Nike for comment.