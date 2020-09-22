Reports: Webex crashes, online learning disrupted

Exterior view of WebEx Communications Inc. headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, March 15, 2007. Cisco Systems Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire the online meeting company WebEx Communications Inc. for about $3.2 billion in cash. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Students are jumping on Twitter after a Webex issue disrupted their online learning on Tuesday morning.

According to Downdetector.com, reports of issues with the video conferencing services spiked since 7 a.m., with over 500 people reporting an issue within 30 minutes.

On Twitter, students and some teachers are posting their frustration with the disruption. One user tweeted:

webex crashed as I was presenting

A teacher went to Twitter to make sure they’re not alone, tweeting:

Anyone else using WebEx having bad connections issues this morning? Having issues on my end and students too.

A look at Webex’s latest status information did not show any problems as of 7:54 a.m., and the company did not put out any tweets or reply to anyone complaining of the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: