Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: 1 in 3 consumers afraid they’ll max out credit card

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, credit cards, and Netflix.

Stocks edge higher as coronavirus impact is addressed: Stocks traded higher Monday as investors are pushing past concerns of the coronavirus outbreak and putting it on the back burner.

1 in 3 consumers afraid they’ll max out a credit card: According to a WalletHub survey, more than 1 in 3 Americans said they’re afraid they will max out their credit card when making a large purchase.

Netflix wins 2 Oscars: Laura Dern won best supporting actress for “Marriage Story,” and “American Factory” won best feature documentary.

