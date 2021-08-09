Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: 2020 Olympics ratings

On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses how the Tokyo Olympics ratings compared to the 2016 Rio games.

According to reports, the viewership for the summer 2020 Olympics dropped by a whopping 42%.

Some contributing factors include the major time zone difference – Olympians were winning medals before most West Coasters were waking up.

The drop in ratings may result in more advertisements and pay walls for future games. NBC has the rights to air the Olympics through 2032.