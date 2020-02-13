Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: $20B in Valentine’s Day spending

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Nike, Valentine’s Day, and 401(k)’s.

Record number of 401(k) and IRA millionaires: According to Fidelity Investments’ quarter analysis of retirement saving trends, the number of investors with at least $1 million in their 401(k) rose to an all-time high of 233,000.

$20 billion in Valentine’s Day spending: Forbes reports of that $20 billion in sales, almost $4 billion will be spent on food and going to the movies, and $1.5 billion will be spent on cards.

Nike releases another self-lacing shoe: Nike’s newest self-lacing shoe hits Dick’s Sporting Goods this weekend and is priced at a hefty $400.

