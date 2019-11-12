Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Amazon opening new grocery store

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about PG&E, Amazon, and Snapchat.

PG&E may reimburse state for power shutoffs: PG&E said on Monday this is due partly because the state provided aircraft assets from CHP and the National Guard to help PG&E inspect equipment to restore power.

Amazon opening new grocery stores: Amazon said this new store will have the Amazon brand name and will open in Woodland Hills, California in 2020.

Snapchat’s new glasses: Spectacles 3 comes outfitted with twin HD cameras and will allow a brand new suite of 3D effects for Spectacles users.

Latest News Headlines: