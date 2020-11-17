Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Amazon Pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses Amazon’s latest foray into delivering pharmaceuticals.
Amazon will allow customers to order medication and prescription refills, and yes, it’s eligible for Prime 2-day delivery.
The new service brings concerns for another industry takeover by the disruptive business giant.
