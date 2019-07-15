Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Amazon Prime Day’s biggest winner

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Amazon Prime Day, Disney, and Facebook.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “How should I invest in real estate long-term?”

Amazon Prime Day’s biggest winner is Amazon’s brands: The two-day shopping holiday happening today and tomorrow is compared to the Super Bowl of shopping.

FTC fines Facebook $5 billion: The Federal Trade Commission approved a $5 billion settlement with Facebook over the 2018 Cambridge Analytica Scandal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Disney uses data to track guests at its theme parks: According to Bloomberg, Disney monitors usage of its smartphone apps and electronic MagicBand, resulting data of which could include the rides families frequent.