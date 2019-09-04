Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Amazon’s next-day shipping plan could boost sales

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about YouTube, Amazon, and World of Warcraft.

YouTube to settle claims it violated child privacy laws: Google will pay $170 million to settle allegations iyts video service collected personal data on children without their parents’ consent.

Amazon’s next-day shipping plan could boost sales: According to a new report from RBC Capital Markets, the effort could generate as much as $24 billion in additional sales.

Activision releases “World of Warcraft”: It’s a remastered release of the original version of the game.

Latest News Headlines: