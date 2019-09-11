Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Americans eating out more

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about credit card debt, eating out, and Uber and Lyft.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What did you think about the Apple updates?”

Big credit card debt increase: WalletHub now projects a $70 billion net increase in consumer credit card debt for this year overall.

New “gig economy” law: California lawmakers have approved a bill that requires companies like Uber and Lyft to treat contract workers as employees.

Americans eating out more: The National Restaurant Association projects overall industry sales will hit a high of $863 billion in 2019.

