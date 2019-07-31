Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Apple iPhone sales down

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Lion King, iPhone sales, and Fortnite.

Rob also gives you his tip of the day – top 5 biggest financial mistakes.

Apple iPhone sales down: Apple’s iPhone sales declined by 12%, accounting for less than half of the company’s revenue in the fiscal third quarter.

Disney remakes make $7 billion globally: Some of the films include The Lion King, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, Maleficent, and Cinderella.

Fortnite compared to NFL game: The Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York City apparently pulled in almost 20 million streams,

