Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Apple made $56B in profit last quarter

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, Apple, and the Super Bowl.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Can you suggest some stocks under $10?”

Markets rise as earnings overshadow coronavirus concerns: US stocks are rebounding amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 100 lives so far.

Apple made $56 billion profit last quarter: Apple reported $56 billion in iPhone sales for the last quarter.

Classic game bets keep Super Bowl interesting: The Super Bowl is a great time for wagers of all sorts – whether you’re into classic game bets, prop bets, or exotic wages.

