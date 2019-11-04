Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Apple pledges $2.5B for affordable housing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the Dow Jones, McDonald’s, and Apple.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “I don’t feel that I will be able to retire?”

Dow hits record high amid US-China trade optimism: The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday hit a record high as the U.S.-China trade war shows some signs of improvement.

McDonald’s CEO fired for misconduct with employee: Steve Easterbrook is out as CEO and president of McDonald’s after the board determined that he violated company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.

Apple will give $2.5 billion toward affordable housing: As part of the $2.5 billion plan, $1 billion will go toward an affordable housing investment fund, and another billion to a first-time homebuyer mortgage assistance fund.

