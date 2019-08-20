Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Apple spending $6 billion in new shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON’4’s Darya Folsom about stocks, Home Depot, and Apple.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “What stocks should I avoid if there is a recession?”
Markets fall for first time in four days: Stocks slipped Tuesday, with the Dow trading 63 points lower, or 0.2%.
Home Depot reports solid profits from spring season: Shares rose during regular trading.
Apple spending $6 billion in new shows: Apple is looking to turn its new Apple TV+ service before Disney+ launches on Nov. 12.
