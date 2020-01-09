Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Apple stocks make new record

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, saving money, and Apple.

Markets jump to record high: U.S. stocks hit record highs amid an easing of concerns about tension in the Middle East.

Cut down drinking to save money: Research from the University of Sussex showed that even when cutting booze for just a month, 9 in 10 people saved money.

Apple stocks hit new record: Apple shares closed at a record high after the company revealed App Store customers spent more than $1.4 billion between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

