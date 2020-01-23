Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Apple Watch offers incentives for working out

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, Southwest, and Apple.

Stocks trade lower amid viral outbreak: US stocks opened lower Thursday and shares dropped after the first US case of the deadly Chinese coronavirus outbreak was confirmed in Washington state.

Southwest Airlines earnings missed: Southwest said the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX jet negatively affected its financial performance.

Apple Watch offers incentives for working out: Apple’s new incentive program “Apple Watch Connected” is in partnership with select gyms and health clubs and offers benefits like gift cards to Apple and Nike.

Latest Stories: