Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Astro the house robot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black explains Amazon’s newest home product, the robot called Astro.

It kind of looks like Wall-E and unlike Alexa, it can move about your home.

It’s like an electronic guard dog. Amazon says you can remotely send it to check on different rooms and it will let you know if it spots an unrecognizable person, or strange sounds.

Astro can even charge itself, so you won’t have to remember to connect it to its charger when the battery is running low.

