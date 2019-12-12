Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Bank of America to pay app users

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, Bank of America, and Call of Duty.

S&P 500 hits record after Trump tweets: Stocks jumped to all-time highs on Thursday after President Trump tweeted the U.S. and China were getting closer to a trade deal.

Bank of America to pay app users: Bank of America says it will deposit $15 into the accounts of customers if they try mobile check deposit, transfer money and use mobile bill pay by Jan. 17.

“Call of Duty” racks up revenue: The latest game has racked up nearly $100 million in global player spending.

