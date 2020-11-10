Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Beyonce teams up with Peloton

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black joins James Fletcher to discuss stocks, Peloton and McDonald’s.

Stocks mixed after vaccine news: U.S. stock’s reached an all time high Monday after news of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Beyonce teams up with Peloton: The singer teams up with the company to produce exclusive content with her music for its streamed workout classes.

McDonald’s new food line: The new McPlant line will be tested in several cities next year.

Latest Posts