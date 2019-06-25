Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Bitcoin is back

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about home prices, Amazon Prime, and Bitcoin.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is Target stock worth investing in?”

Housing market sees positive trends: According to the latest Health of Housing Markets Report from Nationwide Economics, we’ll see more positive, sustainable trends for the housing sector for at least the next year.

Amazon Prime Day 2 days this year: Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day this year will be extended to two days. It starts Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. EST and will run for 48 hours.

Bitcoin is back: Bitcon’s price continue to rise Tuesday reaching $11,250 – a 3.9% jump in the past 24 hours.