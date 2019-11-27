Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Black Friday sales

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, Black Friday, and Toys ‘R Us.

Stocks hit record highs: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose today, with Apple and Facebook contributing to the gains, CNBC reports.

Black Friday sales: It’s the busiest season for retailers as shoppers head to stores to take part in Black Friday deals.

Toys ‘R Us comeback: Two smaller-scaled stores are opening this weekend in New Jersey and in Texas.

