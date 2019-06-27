Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Boeing shares slide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Boeing, PG&E, and Google.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is Apple still worth investing in?”

Boeing shares slide: A new flaw has been discovered in the computer system for the Boeing 737 Max that could push the plane downward, according to two sources familiar with the testing, an issue that is expected to further delay the aircraft’s return to service.

PG&E reorganization: PG&E’s key lenders offered a $30 billion plan to pull the utility out of bankruptcy and give it a new name.

Employees want to ban Google from Pride: Some of the company’s employees are petitioning SF Pride’s Board of Directors asking them to take away Google’s sponsorship and prevent them from participating in this weekend’s parade.