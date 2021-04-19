Rob Black’s Winner’s & Losers: BTS McDonald’s meal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Have you wanted to eat like your favorite star?

Well, McDonald’s ‘Famous Orders’ project is now bringing a mega boy band’s signature order to menus.

K-pop band BTS partnered with McDonald’s to advertise their favorite: It’s the 10 pc chicken McNuggets, plus medium fries and drink with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. The flavors are meant to match the tastebuds of South Korean cuisine.

Many McDonald’s locations had seen shortages of its Quarter-Pounder thanks to their previous partnership with Travis Scott.