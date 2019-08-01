Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Burger King’s Impossible Burger goes nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the Democratic debate, a streaming video war, and Burger King’s Impossible Whopper.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Will the Fed lower rates again?”

Debates scare health care investors: The debates may have made it clear that the divide over how Americans should pay for health care is a key issue dividing the Democratic field.

Streaming video war heating up: By this time next year, AT&T’s WarnerMedia division, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Walt Disney, and Apple will all have released new streaming video services, taking on the existing ones from Amazon.com, CBS, Hulu, and Netflix, according to Bloomberg.

Burger King’s Impossible Whopper going nationwide: From next Thursday until September, Burger King will offer delivery and mobile customers two sandwiches — an original Whopper and an Impossible Whopper — for $7 so they can compare them.

Latest News Headlines: