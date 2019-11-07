Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: California investigates Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the Dow, Facebook, and Coca-Cola.
Dow surges as tariffs roll back: Comments from Chinese officials suggest the U.S. and China could roll back tariffs on billions worth of goods.
California investigates Facebook: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says the probe began as a response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Coca-Cola launches new drinks: The holiday flavors are Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.
