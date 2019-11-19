Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: California sues Juul

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about PG&E, Elizabeth Warren, and Juul.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is Home Depot a buy after their results?”

PG&E nears wildfires settlement: Bloomberg reports PG&E is nearing a $1.7 billion settlement with California regulators for starting wildfires in 2017.

Elizabeth Warren housing plan: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has released a plan laying out policies she says will help lower rents by 10%.

California sues Juul: The state is suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging that Juul Labs deliberately marketed and sold its flavored nicotine products to teens.

