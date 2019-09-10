Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: ‘Candy Crush’ stocks a good investment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about car sales, Candy Crush, and “It: Chapter 2.”

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is there a way to invest in White Claw hard seltzer?”

Car markers struggle worldwide: Total car sales in the U.S. fell 2.4% in the first half of 2019 and are projected to fall below 17 million for the entire year, according to USA Today.

“Candy Crush” stocks a good investment: Activision Blizzard picked up the hit game after it acquired King Digital back in 2016.

“It: Chapter 2” nabs $91 million opening: The sequel to the hit Stephen King adaptation scored the second-highest opening weekend in the genre’s history.

