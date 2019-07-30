Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Capital One hit with data breach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about YouTube, Capital One, and mortgage rates.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What is happening to Beyond Meat stock?”

Capital One hit with data breach: Paige Thompson is accused of breaking into a Capital One server and gaining access to140,000 Social Security numbers, 1 million Canadian Social Insurance numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers, in addition to an undisclosed number of people’s names, addresses, credit scores, credit limits, balances, and other information, according to the bank and the US Department of Justice via CNN.

Drop in mortgage interest rates impacts renters: Mortgage rates have fallen recently to the lowest levels since late 2016, with the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage at 3.75% last week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

6-year-old YouTube celeb buys $8M house: Boram, a YouTube star with 30 million subscribers, bought an $8 million home in the Seoul suburb of Gangnam earlier this year.

