Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: China not showing NBA games

Less optimism around US/China talks: Stocks fell Monday and trade talks between U.S. and China are set to resume in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

China not broadcasting NBA games: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is not apologizing for Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s since-deleted tweet showing support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, according to the AP.

Domino’s warns of slower growth: Domino’s Pizza stock fell Tuesday after the chain’s third-quarter earnings report, according to Barron’s.

