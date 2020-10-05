Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Cineworld closing US and UK theatres

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks to KRON4’s James Fletcher about Cineworld, Trump’s health and Corona Hard Seltzer.

World markets rise on Trump health & stimulus optimism: Investors are optimistic for further fiscal stimulus.

Cineworld brings down the curtain on movie theaters: Cineworld is closing its theatres in the United States and the United Kingdom until further notice.

Corona Hard Seltzer maker takes aim at White Claw: As demand grows for low carb alcohol options, Corona is going in to compete with White Claw and Truly with its own hard seltzer.

